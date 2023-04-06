Cameron James, 14, who has been reported as missing was last seen on Wednesday 5 April at an address in Risca.

He is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with long brown curly hair. He wears black glasses.

Cameron James was last seen two days ago in Risca (Image: Gwent Police)

Cameron James was last seen two days ago in Risca. Picture: Gwent Police

He was last seen wearing white Nike Air Force trainers, black jogging bottoms, a grey jumper and black Parker coat with fur on the hood. He is carrying a black shoulder bag.

Cameron has links to Risca and Skewen.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Cameron is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300109884.”