Raymond Jones, of Cladright Industrial Roofing and Cladding, has asked Torfaen Borough Council for retrospective planning permission for the 1.8 metre high fence at its base at the Springvale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran.

The steel storage container is six metres long and 2.4m wide and used for storage of “non-compostable items” while the fence, around the car parking area, has been put up to “safeguard vehicles and to prevent further damage to our building.”

The application form shows work started in March last year and was completed in March this year, taking exactly a year and one week.

Mr Jones received advice from the borough council on March 4 this year but that advice has been blanked out on the application form published on the planning website after the application was submitted on March 20.