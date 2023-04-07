National Trust Easter adventure trails

The National Trust properties in Herefordshire are all holding Easter activity trails up until April 16. This includes the Weir Garden, Berrington Hall, Croft Castle and Brockhampton Estate. Trails cost £3 and include an activity sheet, paper bunny ears, pencil and a milk chocolate, or vegan and Free From egg.

Narnia Trail at Queenswood

Can you help find the magical items lost in Queenswood as you follow The Narnia Trail this Easter holiday?

Once you’ve completed the Trail, return to the Visitor Centre to collect a special bookmark. You will also be entered in to a competition to win a family ticket to this year’s pantomime at The Courtyard.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at The Courtyard - Hereford

The Courtyard’s Junior Youth Theatre present C.S Lewis’ timeless tale, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe from April 12 to 15.

During a game of hide-and-seek, Lucy ventures into an old wardrobe, only to find that a magical kingdom lies on the other side. As she steps through the wardrobe, she discovers the mystical land of Narnia, where Lions can talk, Fauns make tea, and it is always winter but never Christmas.

Audiences are invited to join Lucy and her siblings Edmund, Peter and Susan as they help Aslan, Mr Tumnus and even Father Christmas in a quest to defeat the Evil White Witch. Tickets can be bought here.

Waterworks Museum - Hereford

Visitor days are held every Tuesday at the Broomy Hill site in Hereford, while steam days will take place every two weeks from April 9.

Whatever the weather, there is something to offer all visitors including family groups with children. The museums traces the history of drinking water from the cave-dwellers up to the present day through wonderful working engines, superb display panels, guidebooks and films and the knowledge shared by the museum’s volunteers.

Maylord Orchards Easter Eggstravaganza - Hereford

An Easter event is being held at the Maylord Orchards shopping centre in Hereford from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, April 8.

There will be a craft fair inside the atrium (next to Wilko), an Easter raffle, live music, food and drink stalls, free face painting, balloon modelling and magic, and a children's Easter colouring competition. An artisan market will also be in pop up shops in Gomond Street.

Hereford City Easter Fun

Children can enjoy a free Colourful Woven Easter Egg workshop on April 8 from Make-it Happen Creative Dreams. These woven eggs make perfect Easter decorations- ideal to gift a loved one this Easter.

The Easter Egg Hunt trail will also be running on this date. Explore the city finding the hidden Augmented Reality eggs in local businesses before collecting your own real Easter egg as a prize to take home.

The team from Hotel Chocolat will also be joining n High Town to hand out tasty samples of their Easter chocolates.

Coronation Chicken Easter Treasure Hunt - Eastnor Castle

Enjoy a Coronation Chicken Easter Treasure Hunt at Eastnor Castle this weekend, as the new monarch is being coronated. Find clues around the castle and grounds and hand in your entry for a chocolate Malteaster Bunny treat at the end. You’ll also be entered into the prize draw for the chance to win an enormous chocolate treat.

Easter Garden Event at Aardvark - Brampton Bryan

The Aardvark Easter Garden event returns to celebrate the coming of spring from 10am to 4pm on April 8.

With RHS Gold Award-winners, The Cottage Herbery, there will also be live music and chocolatey treats in the café. Free entry and free parking available.

Twelve unique gardens to explore - Ralph Court

From Italy to Africa, transport yourself around the world and beyond into a mythical-fantasy world at Ralph Court near Bromyard.

With a surprise around every corner, the gardens are open every day from 10am to 4pm. The restaurant also overlooks the Malvern Hills and offers a wide range of food as well as an Alice in Wonderland afternoon tea.