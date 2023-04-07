A PAIR of pet ferrets had a lucky escape after a house fire in Caerphilly.
The fire was caused by caused by debris against a heater.
The ferrets were rescued from the burning building in Pontymister by firefighters.
South Wales Fire and Rescue service said it was alerted to the incident at around 8.15pm on Thursday, March 30.
Firefighters rescued the pet ferrets. Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire and the incident was under control by around 9.11pm.
The fire service has now warned the public to keep flammable items and materials away from heaters.
The service added that people should ensure flammable materials are kept away from a heater, and to not leave them unattended.
