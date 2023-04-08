THIS house is possibly the cheapest Gwent property on the market right now - but it's definitely a fixer-upper.
This terraced property based on Mitre Street, in Abertillery, is being marketed by Asset Estates for £50,000.
While the property is a reasonable price - compared to some on the market - the two-bedroom home is in need of a fair bit of TLC.
The two floor house – which has gas central heating – includes:
- Two reception rooms;
- A kitchen;
- A bathroom;
- Two bedrooms;
- Back garden.
It is a terraced house with two front-facing windows; the front doors includes a window panel.
The lounge of the property, which has a front-facing window and is to the left when entering through the front door, is currently carpeted. There is a fireplace which appears to be sealed off but - with work - could help create a cosy atmosphere.
Nestled between the lounge and kitchen is a second reception room, which could serve well as a dining room. This room currently has carpeted floor and a window which overlooks the kitchen.
Although there are a few units, such as cupboard and shelving, the kitchen is looking a bit worn. A buyer could potentially gut this and use the space to create a cleaner, more modern environment.
The kitchen currently includes a French door to the back garden, plus a window overlooking the back garden.
The bathroom is on the ground floor with partially tiled walls and an interesting combination of brown and off-white. It includes a bathtub and toilet.
It's a fairly small space - at 1.4m x 1.83m - but could be gutted to create a functional, clean bathroom. The bathroom includes a small opaque window bringing in some natural light.
On the first floor – which can be accessed via a bare staircase in the dining room – are two bedrooms in need of renovation and modernisation.
Bedroom one is 3.56m x 3.54m while the second bedroom is 3.09m x 2.61m.
The garden is cluttered at present but – with some hard work and sweat – could potentially be transformed into a beautiful outdoor space.
The property listing is available online at bit.ly/3KEkJa1
