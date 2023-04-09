If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Huxley, five years old, female, Cocker Spaniel. Huxley is a darling shy girl who has a lovely nature and loves playing with her kennel friends. Huxley is looking for a calm adult only home with at least one other resident dog that can help her settle into her new life. This will be Huxley’s first time in a home so she will need kind and patient adopters who can support Huxley as she learns new skills such as housetraining and lead walking. Huxley is such a sweet girl who will blossom in a loving environment and adopters will have the privilege of seeing her gaining confidence and learning to love.

Jansky, three years old, female, Cavapoo, in foster in Wakefield, Yorkshire. Jansky is a sweet gentle girl who is currently in a foster home in Yorkshire and learning to love what life has to offer her. She is an affectionate girl with the waggiest tail and loves playing with other dogs. Jansky would like a home with at least one other resident dog to play with and keep her company as she gets used to her new life. She is currently learning to walk on a lead and doing very well and has been house trained in her foster home. Jansky has a grade 2-3 heart murmur that does not require any medication currently but adopters will need to monitor this. If you are looking for a new family member please consider Jansky she is such a loving darling and makes everyone around her very happy.

Sally, five years old, female, King Charles Cavalier. Sally is a very sweet beautiful girl who is a pleasure to look after. She already walks on a lead and loves a gentle fuss. Poor Sally is a little overwhelmed to find herself in kennels at the moment but gets comfort from her kennel friends and has cuddles form us all here. Sally has never lived in a home before so will need a confident resident dog to help her learn new things like house training and show her living in a home is not scary. Sally can live with older teenage children that are dog savy and respectful of her needs. Sally is such a sweetheart and we hope she isn’t waiting too long for her forever family to find her.

Wind, four months old, male, Maltese cross Shih Tzu. Wind is such a friendly cheeky little puppy who’s tail never stops wagging and he loves humans and dogs alike. This little boy came to us as an unsold puppy and he has a heart of gold. He makes us smile with his funny antics and is very easy to handle. Wind is currently in foster in Buckinghamshire and is doing so well. He can live with older dog savy children who are sensible around a puppy. Wind has a very overshot jaw that is not causing him any difficulties but adopters will need to monitor this. Wind is such a fun boy that would make one special family very lucky.

Ruby, 11 years old, female, JRT x Pug. Ruby is a darling sweet little girl who came to us after her owner sadly passed away. Ruby is looking for a quiet home to enjoy her golden years where she can go on little walks and have plenty of cuddles. Ruby can live with older dog savy children who are respectful of her needs in a quiet home. Ruby has lived in a home before but will need understanding and patient adopters as she remembers about housetraining. Ruby is such a sweet gentle soul who will be happy snoozing on someone’s knee receiving cuddles and fuss. If you can give Ruby the retirement home she deserves please apply.