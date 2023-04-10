The solid, stone-built building, set over three floors including a secure basement in Blaenavon, is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The building, at 40 Broad Street, and listed with a guide price of £55,000-plus, is located in what is fast becoming a property hot spot.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "We've sold three properties well above guide price on Broad Street in the past few weeks and judging by the pre-sale interest it looks as if the former bank could be snapped up as well.

"There's certainly keen interest in Blaenavon and what the heritage town has to offer in terms of value for money property investment. It's becoming quite a property hotspot.

"The former bank property offered here has several rooms and, although in need of modernisation, offers great potential. One immediate benefit to an investor looking to take on the eye-catching building is that it has a cash machine installed which generates an immediate income for the owner.

"Located on the main high street in Blaenavon the property could be redeveloped for some kind of tourism related use, perhaps as an AirBnb, subject to planning, as it is situated within walking distance from internationally renowned tourist attractions such as Blaenavon Ironworks, the Heritage Railway, World Heritage Centre and The Big Pit.

"Additionally, the Blaenafon Cheddar Company is located on Broad Street which brings a lot of tourists to the area. Directly behind the building is Lion Street public car park, and Lion Street bus station, this property is within close proximity to transport links and all local amenities.

"We have been advised that the property may be applicable for a grant, further information can be found by contacting Torfaen County Borough Council.

The former bank and some seventy other properties will be offered for sale online at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts from noon on Tuesday, April 11 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 13.