Theo Martin sharp was born on January 13, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 1.5oz. He is the first child of Ellie Johnsey and Cameron Sharp, of Nelson.

Jayden James was born four weeks early on March 18, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 6oz. His parents are Shannon Ford and Thomas James, of Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, and his siblings are Ellis James, six, and Amelia-Rose, four. Jayden spend a week in the special care baby unit due to breathing difficulties.

Isabella Caroline Myra Bailey was born on March 20, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 2oz. Her parents are Dianne Draper and Nathan Bailey, of Ebbw Vale, and her siblings are Carissa Greenaway, seven, and Liberty-Rose Bailey, 13 months.

Caleb Alan Francis was born on January 2, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lbs. He is the first child of Holly Wood and Huw Francis, of Newport.

Phoebe-Rose Lambert was born on March 6, 2023, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 10oz. Her parents are Joanne and Christopher Lambert, of Newport, and her siblings are Kane, 21, Corey, 19, Ethan, 12, and Olivia-Marie, 11.