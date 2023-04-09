The Glenties in Caldicot is being marketed by David James, Chepstow asking for offers above £1,100,000.

There’s plenty of living space – almost 3,500 sq ft of it – which includes a detached double garage, which could be converted (subject to consent).

The country home is approached by electric iron double gates with an intercom, leading to a a private drive, and is nestled in almost 4.5 acres of gardens and grounds.

There is an level and easy to maintain lawn.

Plus there is a large terrace area which is bordered by low-level stone walls and boasts a fixed pergola.

The gardens lead to a paddock, fully enclosed by hedgerow and timber fencing, along with a stone built stable block.

Inside the house the ground floor includes a hall, dining room, lounge, snug, kitchen, utility room and cloakroom with toilet.

Five double bedrooms are based on the first floor – with two boasting en-suite facilities – along with a family bathroom.

A spacious lounge, formerly two rooms, has a feature cast iron fireplace and two bay windows.

The dining room was previously a double garage and offers plenty of space and versatility.

A third reception room, currently used as a snug, has windows offering lovely views of the gardens and grounds.

The kitchen is an open plan space with tiled flooring and boasts a range of fitted units with granite worktop. Appliances include an inset Belfast sink, freestanding feature Aga cooker, integrated dishwasher, fridge, and freezer.

French doors lead out to the side terrace and the dining area includes an inset wood effect gas fire.

Upstairs the landing offers access to all rooms plus a storage cupboard.

The main bedroom includes a walk-in wardrobe pus an en-suite shower room with a modern suite.

This bedroom has French doors leading to a Juliet balcony.

Another bedroom has an en-suite shower room, plus a study area.

There are three more double bedrooms, pictured in the gallery at the top of this page, along with a four-piece family bathroom.

The listing is online at bit.ly/3zG1arM