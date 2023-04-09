Three-year-old Lauren Myden has her face painted at an Easter Parade at Riverside Nursery School in Chepstow in 2003

Three-year-old Rene Mason at an Easter Parade at Riverside Nursery School in Chepstow in 2003

(L-R) Alex Seymour, two; Christopher Carpenter, two, and Charlotte Blight, 22 months, at an Easter Parade at Riverside Nursery School in Chepstow in 2003

(L-R) Ben Thatcher and James Bazley, both four, at an Easter Parade at Riverside Nursery School in Chepstow in 2003

Margaret Sims won a competition run by the Argus in 2003 to win a giant Easter egg and a DVD player (remember those?). Here her sister Christine Webber is pictured with Stuart the Swalec Rabbit - known most days as Swalec's new business manager Stuart Poole

Keith Rutherford, group manager for children services at county hall, receives 170-plus easter eggs from Diane Jones (left) and Fay Pritchard, funeral arrangers for funeral care at Pontnewynydd in 2003

Taking part in an Easter egg hunt at Chepstow Museum: (L-R) Bethan Clarke, 11, Sam Clarke, 14, Lesia Clarke, 16, and Natalie Farmer

Brynmawr Easter Festical organiser Sue Ball dressed as an Easter Bunny, with Mary Williams, who was raising money for the British Heart Foundation, pictured in 2003

Brynmawr Easter Festival 2003 fundraisers Pauline Tucker and Michael Selby

Jane Winter at the Brynmawr Easter Festival in 2003

Winners of the Easter Bonnet Parade at Reene Court Residential Home in Newport; Maragret Gale, Janet Davies, Lena McCloughlan, and Peggy Greedy

Eight-year-old Jack Jennings, of Coed Cae, jumping for joy after coming third in the Easter Bonnet Parade in 2006

Jasmin Jennings, 10, of Coed Cae, was runner-up in the Easter Bonnet Parade in 2006

Lauren Issac, nine, of Brynmawr, at an Easter Bonnet Parade in 2006

Johnathan Powell, five, of Beaufort, won an Easter Bonnet Parade in 2006 - while also keeping an eye out for Easter Eggs

Three-year-old Morgan Tippings, of Brynmawr, having fun at an Easter Egg Hunt in 2006

Daniel Green, nine, of Pontymoile, takes an Easter Egg off the Easter Bunny (also known as Trevor Richards), at the Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway in 2006

The Easter Bunny - also known as Trevor Richards - at the Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway in 2006

Charlotte Callaghan (left), six, and Abbie Watkins, ten, show off their Easter Bonnets at Marshfield After School Club in 2006

An Easter Bonnet Parade at Lliswerry Nursery in 2006

Nine-year-old Abigail Scrivens, from Roding Close, Bettws, with an Easter bunny on Good Friday 2006 at Greenmeadow Community Farm