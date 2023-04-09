EASTER is here, and in between scoffing loads of chocolate eggs, we dug through our archives to find pictures of celebrations throughout Gwent from years past. Have a look below:
Three-year-old Lauren Myden has her face painted at an Easter Parade at Riverside Nursery School in Chepstow in 2003
Three-year-old Rene Mason at an Easter Parade at Riverside Nursery School in Chepstow in 2003
(L-R) Alex Seymour, two; Christopher Carpenter, two, and Charlotte Blight, 22 months, at an Easter Parade at Riverside Nursery School in Chepstow in 2003
(L-R) Ben Thatcher and James Bazley, both four, at an Easter Parade at Riverside Nursery School in Chepstow in 2003
Margaret Sims won a competition run by the Argus in 2003 to win a giant Easter egg and a DVD player (remember those?). Here her sister Christine Webber is pictured with Stuart the Swalec Rabbit - known most days as Swalec's new business manager Stuart Poole
Keith Rutherford, group manager for children services at county hall, receives 170-plus easter eggs from Diane Jones (left) and Fay Pritchard, funeral arrangers for funeral care at Pontnewynydd in 2003
Taking part in an Easter egg hunt at Chepstow Museum: (L-R) Bethan Clarke, 11, Sam Clarke, 14, Lesia Clarke, 16, and Natalie Farmer
Brynmawr Easter Festical organiser Sue Ball dressed as an Easter Bunny, with Mary Williams, who was raising money for the British Heart Foundation, pictured in 2003
Brynmawr Easter Festival 2003 fundraisers Pauline Tucker and Michael Selby
Jane Winter at the Brynmawr Easter Festival in 2003
Winners of the Easter Bonnet Parade at Reene Court Residential Home in Newport; Maragret Gale, Janet Davies, Lena McCloughlan, and Peggy Greedy
Eight-year-old Jack Jennings, of Coed Cae, jumping for joy after coming third in the Easter Bonnet Parade in 2006
Jasmin Jennings, 10, of Coed Cae, was runner-up in the Easter Bonnet Parade in 2006
Lauren Issac, nine, of Brynmawr, at an Easter Bonnet Parade in 2006
Johnathan Powell, five, of Beaufort, won an Easter Bonnet Parade in 2006 - while also keeping an eye out for Easter Eggs
Three-year-old Morgan Tippings, of Brynmawr, having fun at an Easter Egg Hunt in 2006
Daniel Green, nine, of Pontymoile, takes an Easter Egg off the Easter Bunny (also known as Trevor Richards), at the Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway in 2006
The Easter Bunny - also known as Trevor Richards - at the Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway in 2006
Charlotte Callaghan (left), six, and Abbie Watkins, ten, show off their Easter Bonnets at Marshfield After School Club in 2006
An Easter Bonnet Parade at Lliswerry Nursery in 2006
Nine-year-old Abigail Scrivens, from Roding Close, Bettws, with an Easter bunny on Good Friday 2006 at Greenmeadow Community Farm
