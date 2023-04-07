POLICE have confirmed a missing teenager has been found.
Officers launched a search for 14-year-old Cameron James on Thursday, after he was reported missing.
He had last been seen on Wednesday at an address in Risca.
Today, Friday, Gwent Police said Cameron had been found.
The force thanked members of the public for sharing their appeal.
