Organisers Monopoly Events have revealed Kim Coates and Sean Pertwee as the seventh and eighth guests for the popular convention in August.

Kim Coates, starred in films such as Bad Boys, Pearl Harbour and Black Hawk Down, as well as TV shows such as Sons of Anarchy and Prison Break.

The Canadian-born actor established himself as an actor after his role in Bruce Willis film The Last Boy Scout in 1991.

Comic Con Wales (Image: Comic Con Wales)

Sean Pertwee and Kim Coates named as next guests for Comic Con Wales. Picture: Comic Con Wales

Meanwhile Sean Pertwee is best known for his roles in Dog Soldiers and Goal, he also starred in the Gotham TV series as Alfred Pennyworth.

Pertwee, also voiced Peter Chamberlaine in the popular video game Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and is the son of Doctor Who actor Jon Pertwee who played the role in the 70s.

Both actors will be attending the event on both Saturday and Sunday and will be available for photo and autograph opportunities.

They join the line up of Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries, Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn from The Guardians of the Galaxy and Gilmore Girls.

Comic Con Wales (Image: Comic Con Wales)

Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker are also guests. Picture: Comic Con Wales

Lou Ferringo from The Incredible Hulk and William Fichtner from Prison Break are also attending the event.

Organisers Comic Con Wales and Monopoly Events are set to announce their ninth guest tonight at 7pm.

For tickets to the event visit comicconventionwales.co.uk