Senedd member Peredur Owen Griffiths has called on the Welsh Government to step in and support workers at the Pensord factory, in Pontllanfraith, who face losing their jobs when new owners shut down the site.

Rival print firm S&G bought Pensord at the end of last year and are in the process of selling off printing presses and other equipment at the site, according to reports from workers.

S&G told the Argus it had tried to relocate Pensord staff and that the Pontllanfraith factory was "no longer financially viable to operate due to a 500 per cent increase in energy costs".

Staff said the impending closure was "heartbreaking" and had left them "absolutely devastated", including many workers from the local area who had made a career for themselves at Pensord.

In a letter to economy minister Vaughan Gething, Mr Griffiths said Pensord had been a "steady employer for its dedicated and loyal workforce over the years".

On the S&G takeover, Mr Griffiths said: "The company claims that some staff have been offered alternative roles at their factory in Merthyr but this statement has been questioned by employees."

The Plaid Cymru MS, who represents Gwent's South Wales East region in the Welsh Parliament, has now called on the government to offer support to Pensord's staff.

In the letter to Mr Gething, he wrote: "I am writing to see if the new owners – Stephens and George – approached the Welsh Government for financial assistance prior to making this regrettable decision?

"If no approach was made, have any officials in your department made contact with the company to see if anything can be done to retain jobs at the Pontllanfraith site?

"Speaking on behalf of the town, I would be grateful if all avenues could be explored to try and save 100 jobs that we can ill afford to lose from this part of my region."

S&G told the Argus previously it had offered jobs "to most employees that were willing and able to travel to Merthyr Tydfil in order to continue their careers in the printing industry".

Many of the remaining Pensord workers are facing the axe in April, the Argus understands.