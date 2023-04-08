Between March 2022 and February this year, 26 crimes were reported at Newport Railway Station.

While incidents of bicycle theft and drug related offences increased, reports of violent crime have gone down.

“It doesn’t surprise me that much really,” said Stewart May, a barista at Costa Coffee, next door to the station.

“In terms of violent crime, I wouldn’t say it’s a major issue that I see a lot around here. You get the odd incident, but it is more anti-social behaviour and theft.

“Match days can be a bit of a nightmare for us though with drunks, so we don’t put our furniture out on match days,” he added.

Data reveals that bicycle theft and drug related offences were the most reported crimes at the station this year, with six reports of each in the 2022-2023 period.

Four violent or sexual offences were also reported at the station this year, down from six the previous year.

“There have been a couple of incidents, a few months ago we had a young lad come running into our toilets because someone was chasing him with a knife. But that kind of thing is getting rarer these days,” said Mr May.

The train station also saw four instances of other theft, not including bicycles.

However, this data only accounts for crimes at the station and does not include crimes that were reported on the trains.

Newport Railway Station is Wales’ second busiest station, with more than 1,750,000 passengers each year.

“We have a strategic approach to crime prevention on Transport for Wales operations with CCTV, body worn video cameras and, where necessary, security services,” said Leyton Powell, director of safety, sustainability and risk at Transport for Wales.

“Our staff work incredibly hard to keep people safe and we are pleased to see a reduction in the number of violent crimes being committed.”

A spokesperson from British Transport Police added: “We’re constantly monitoring crime trends, looking for any patterns and connections. Where we see any, we will also respond appropriately – with regular patrols and targeted campaigns.”

If you see an offence taking place at a railway station or on a train, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, downloading the Railway Guardian app, or dial 999 in an emergency.