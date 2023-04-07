Three people who officers believe may be able to help with the investigation have now been identified.

The three are "now helping officers with their enquiries", Gwent Police said today, Friday.

The force received a report that an alleged sexual assault happened in the early hours of Sunday, April 2, along Post Office Lane in Ebbw Vale.

Earlier this week, detective chief superintendent Nicola Brain said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist officers, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us."

She added: “If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the Post Office Lane area of Ebbw Vale, in the early hours of Sunday, April 2, we want to hear from you.”

Anyone who was in Post Office Lane, between midnight and 4am on Sunday, April 2, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2300105272 or sending the force a direct message on social media.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.