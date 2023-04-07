Police and other emergency services members were called out to the incident, in the village's Commercial Road, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 4.

The crash involved one car and "an external gas pipe was damaged", Gwent Police said.

A spokesperson for the force added: "A 34-year-old man from Bargoed was later arrested under suspicion of multiple offences including dangerous driving, driving whilst under the influence of alcohol, and driving whilst disqualified."

Crews from the Welsh Ambulance Service, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Wales and West Utilities also responded to the incident, which closed a section of Commercial Road for several hours.