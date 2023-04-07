Entrepreneurs Kelli Aspland and Laura Waters - two-time South Wales Argus Business Awards winners - appeared on the BBC programme to pitch their product Solar Buddies.

The product is a no-mess sunscreen applicator that is easy for children to use themselves. The pair came up with the idea in response the no-touch policy at their children’s schools.

They were seeking an £80,000 investment in exchange for a 10 per cent share of their business.

Sara Davies praised the product but decided not to invest, and Touker Suleyman was fearful of their relationship with Amazon and also bowed out.

However, both Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden were impressed with the product, and made offers, ultimately teaming up to put each up a share of the £80,000, in exchange for a 20 per cent share.

Speaking after the filming, Ms Aspland said: “Going into the Den was a heart-in-mouth moment.

“But we knew our business inside out, so as soon as we started talking, the nerves disappeared.”

Ms Waters said: “We are so thrilled to be working with Deborah and Peter. To have such titans of the industry come on board is incredible.”