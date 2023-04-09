With the cost of everyday goods - including food, household bills and petrol - rising over recent months, many people have far less money than usual to spend on items such as clothes.

Throughout recent years, we have seen charities, food banks and organisations supporting people with their day-to-day expenses and needs. Many children’s charities have seen a big increase in families using charity shops for children’s clothes.

John Jones, a volunteer at the St Davids Hospice Care store in Commercial Street, Newport, said the number of donations the charity had recieved had fallen dramatically.

"You find that the donations are less," he said. "We're down about 40 per cent from last year. People are holding onto their stuff’.

The clothing rack at the St David's Hospice Care store in Commercial Street

He said furniture was one of the types of items which far fewer people were donating, saying many were "saving it or selling it on eBay to make money themselves".

As a result of charities receiving fewer donations, Mr Jones said they are also seeing fewer customers coming into the shop, which is having a huge affect on the money being brought into the charity.

"The last four or five weeks we’ve been quiet," he said. "It has affected us."

Outside the St David's Hospice Care store in Commercial Street

What do charity shops accept?





Charity shops accept donations in the form of clothing, accessories, linens, small homeware, and media such as books, electricals, and CDs. Items they are unable to sell include broken or damaged goods, baby equipment and gardening tools and equipment.

How to donate

Take your bags of donations to your nearest charity shop. Most charity websites will provide an address to their local shop. Many shops now offer a home collection service if you are donating a large number of items or furniture.