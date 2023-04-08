Simon Fuller said that he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news and that Cattermole would be “greatly missed”.

Cattermole was found dead on Thursday afternoon at his home in Dorset, his family and the pop group said.

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Mr Fuller said: “Paul was a beacon of light for a generation of pop music fans and he will be greatly missed.

“We’re all deeply shocked and saddened by this news”.

It comes shortly after S Club 7 announced an upcoming 25th-anniversary tour, which would see the original band members reunited.

In February this year they announced on BBC’s The One Show that they would be embarking on an 11-date arena tour starting in October 2023, set to feature all original members of the band.

S Club 7 recently reunited ahead of their 25th-anniversary tour due to start later this year (Image: William Conran/PA Wire/PA Images)

In a statement shared with PA on Friday (April 7), his family and the band said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.

“Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon.

“While the cause of death is currently unknown, Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances.

“Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time.”

S Club 7 manager among TV personalities who paid tribute to Paul Cattermole following his death aged 46

Vernon Kay who is returning to the BBC to replace Ken Bruce on his Radio 2 show in May described Cattermole's death as "so very sad."

He tweeted: “This is so very sad. From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and Sclub were always there. He always had time for a chat. RIP.”

This is so very sad. From when I first started in TV all the way through CBBC, T4, TOTP, smash hits poll winners Paul and Sclub were always there. He always had time for a chat. RIP.❤️ https://t.co/x5YcBTYIjM — Vernon Kay (@vernonkay) April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Lorraine Kelly posted: “This is so sad. Lovely man and he was so looking forward to the #sclub7 reunion. Interviewed them all many times and struck by how gentle and shy he was.”

Welsh broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans wrote on Twitter: “I am so sad to hear this. Sending love xxxx”

The seven-piece pop group was created by former Spice Girls manager Fuller in 1998, and were known for hit songs including Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’ and their debut track Bring It All Back.

The band was also known for the BBC children TV shows Miami 7 and LA 7, which saw them play fictionalised versions of themselves in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Cattermole left S Club 7 in 2002 after four years to embark on a solo career.

The pop group separated in 2003 before returning to the spotlight with a medley of their best-known songs for a 2014 BBC Children In Need appeal.

Following his stint as a solo artist, Cattermole became a member of the spin-off group S Club Allstars, previously S Club 3, with Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara before Tina Barrett was added to the line-up in 2014.