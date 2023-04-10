Boasting “a wealth of character features”, The Graig is set in beautiful surroundings in the “sought-after” Monmouthshire hamlet of Pen-y-Clawdd.

The house stands in around 1.5 acres of land and comes complete with its own paddock, summer house and decked seating area.

David James of Monmouth are managing the sale, and have placed a guide price of £1.25 million on the home.

The dining room. (Image: David James of Monmouth, via Rightmove)

They described the “superb” property as having “incredible views and scenery as it is nestled amidst expansive fields and woodland”.

The house’s present owners have “remodelled and modernised” the property into a “stunning, spacious, stylish home” while retaining period features such as exposed beams.

The agents said the living space was “perfect for family life, entertaining and offers flexible multi-generational living”.

The Graig “combines a wealth of delightful, character features with the benefits of modern living to produce a home filled with 'wow' factor”, they added.

A sitting area. (Image: David James of Monmouth, via Rightmove)

Arriving at the property, the “impressive” and “welcoming” entrance hall features a wood-burning stove, a slate floor and an exposed beam ceiling.

The “superb” kitchen has been “beautifully renovated to give the benefits of modern living whilst enjoying wonderful views of the mature garden and surrounding countryside”, and features granite work surfaces, “high-quality” appliances including a range cooker, and a double sink unit.

The kitchen leads to a dining area which is “perfect for relaxing and taking in the far-reaching views of the countryside”.

One of the bedrooms. (Image: David James of Monmouth, via Rightmove)

A drawing room, snug, garden room and a double bedroom are also found on the ground floor.

Upstairs, the landing is illuminated by a sky light, “allowing natural light to fill the space”.

The master bedroom is described as a “stylish, light and spacious room benefiting from three windows giving stunning, far reaching views to the east and south of the property”.

The remaining bedroom also offers garden views.

The garden and grounds. (Image: David James of Monmouth, via Rightmove)

Outside, a double garage is “ideal for housing vehicles and machinery, or as an office, gym or studio” and is “in keeping with the style of the property”.

The lawned garden is “impressively landscaped” and an adjoining paddock contains a “productive kitchen garden with raised beds situated in one corner”.

The paddock also features a workshop shed, potting shed, bike store, greenhouse and a large summer house.

Brought to market by David James of Monmouth, The Graig is on the market with a guide price of £1,250,000.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agents can be contacted on 01600 732445.