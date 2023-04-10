A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Llanfoist Primary School, in Abergavenny, in January and has just published a report on its findings.

There, the inspectors said they were impressed by the “strong leadership” and the “caring, thoughtful, happy and secure environment for pupils” at the school.

Pupils at Llanfoist Primary “treat each other, staff and visitors with politeness and respect” and in classrooms most are “eager to undertake their tasks enthusiastically”.

Younger pupils make “good” progress in maths, language and digital skills, and “enjoy taking part in a variety of learning experiences”.

Most older pupils “become very articulate and read well for pleasure and research”, Estyn said.

However, the inspectors recommended the school improve pupils’ Welsh speaking skills.

During the visit, they said pupils were “proud members” of the school and “feel safe and secure within its nurturing environment”.

Pupils are “extremely polite” and “develop an understanding of the importance of being moral citizens”, sharing “strong views” about anti-bullying.

Most children “fully engage” in classrooms activities and “complete tasks well”.

Teachers plan “suitable” lessons and provide “appropriate” opportunities for pupils to “choose how and what they learn”.

Staff form “highly positive working relationships” with pupils which “creates a calm, hardworking environment and allows pupils to feel confident”.

Support staff play a “beneficial” role, and teachers “promote positive behaviour well in lessons and nearly all pupils are attentive and respectful”.

Estyn said “most” teachers have high expectations of pupils and “generally plan activities that meet their needs well”.

“However, in a few lessons, the pace of learning is too slow, or the teacher over directs learning,” the inspectors added. “As a result, a few pupils occasionally lose focus or become disengaged in their learning.”

Estyn said the school’s headteacher has a “clear vision for the education and well-being of pupils”, and there is a “shared team culture and a shared commitment to doing the best for all pupils”.

Following the publication of the inspection report, headteacher Stewart Davies told the Argus: “I am very pleased that Estyn recognised the quality of the provision that we provide to ensure a high-quality education for our pupils.

“We are also delighted that the hard work of our staff, pupils and wider school community members has been highlighted.”