Home was one of four South Wales restaurants to retain stars in the 2023 guide – the new list of the top restaurants across the UK and Ireland, revealed at a ceremony at Silverstone on March 27.

We got a chance to sit with father-and-daughter team James and Georgia during their busy schedule and talk about what it meant retaining that Michelin success after all the dust had settled.

“To get a one Michelin star is huge,” said James as we sat in the cosy confines of Home’s dining area.

“It’s about the personality of the chefs, the quality of excellence. When you think how many thousands of restaurants there are in the UK, there are only a couple hundred that have Michelin stars. The Michelin community is like family.”

Home retained their Michelin star status on March 27

Hero of the pandemic which Wales should be proud of

During the pandemic James and Georgia prepared an incredible 27,000 portions of high nutrition for front-line staff.

During a ten week period hospitals including the Heath and Llandough Hospital were supported by James and Georgia, which was noted in their exemplary report from the Michelin judges.

"James Sommerin was one of the heroes of the pandemic, as he threw himself into providing meals for NHS staff,” said a spokesperson.

"Now it’s all about re-establishing himself on the culinary scene because, in 2021, he opened his own restaurant.

"It’s a small, intimate space providing an immersive yet warm and friendly experience.

"As the name implies, it’s staffed almost exclusively by family members, with James and his daughter Georgia working together in the open kitchen.

"It’s a surprise menu – if you can resist opening the envelope on your table – and the impeccable dishes make great use of the produce provided by local suppliers.

"Wales should be as proud of this restaurant as any Josh Adams try."

Great British Menu appearance

Home has had multiple appearances on TV, one of the most famous being part of the Hairy Bikers’ Go Local series. Most recently Georgia put her skills to the test on the Great British Menu in the Welsh category, facing up to the judging of the likes of Matt Kerridge and co.

She said it was great and was doubly delighted when her and dad got that Michelin star,

“It’s really good (getting that Michelin Star). We’re excited to carry on so please keep coming,” said Georgia fresh from the kitchen meticulously preparing another sumptuous offering by Home that night.

Georgia recently made an appearance on the Great British Menu

Home, Penarth - a family business

James wanted to emphasise the importance of family in the success of the restaurant – his wife Lousie is administrator for the business and sister-in-law works front of house.

It all ties in to give a sense of what Home is about – the concept is customers being welcomed into James and Georgia’s “Home” where they can relax and be taken away from the hectic schedule of life beyond the doors.

“It is very much a family business,” said James. “We are just over the moon that we have been able to be recognised again. It is something we never take for granted and it is always something we push to achieve.”