Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall was horrified to see the untidy skips in Tudor Square and on Quay Hill by Crackwell Street on Good Friday when they were supposed to be removed ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

“This is so unfair to the town,” said Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall, who is also county councillor for Tenby South.

She immediately contacted Pembrokeshire County Council’s streetcare department, which said the skips would be moved as soon as possible.

But in the meantime, the Tudor Square skip was not exactly enhancing the Good Friday street scene.

The skip in Tudor Square was being used as a bin by visitors. (Image: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall)

“When I was there it was so congested with taxis parked by it and visitors using it as a dustbin,” said Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall.

“We know that when there's building work underway that skips are needed, but not over a bank holiday weekend,” she said.

"That is why Pembrokeshire County Council do not routinely agree for skips to be left out during holiday weekends.”

And in a message to companies, she added: “Big businesses are happy to come to Tenby to make money. But all we ask is if you are going to do building work, be considerate builders.

"People come to Tenby because it's beautiful. Please do your part to keep it that way.

"Pembrokeshire County Council staff are working really hard to deal with rubbish issues and right now you are not helping."