We've taken a walking tour around the city centre, photographing some of the local landmarks.

Here are 10 close-up shots of things and places in and around the centre of Newport.

Can you work out the locations of all these close-up pictures?

Good luck!

#1

Seagulls – love them or loathe them, you'll be hard pushed to visit the city centre without coming across a few of these feathered residents.

Let's start things off with an easy one. Where is this seagull perching?

We've had to zoom in pretty closely so that it's not too much of a giveaway!

#2

Another straightforward one. Where in Newport city centre might you find the words 'British Steel' embossed on something bright red?

#3

Moving on, where in Newport might you find this pattern?

Pay close attention to the shape, as well as the design of the material.

#4

Number four, knock at the door.

Where in the city centre would you find this letter four, and what about those numbers either side of it?

#5

Wales captain Gareth Bale would be proud of this one.

No, the footballer hasn't signed for Newport County, but where in the city centre might you see this gesture of love?

#6

Another bird now, and this one looks decidedly less active than the seagull we saw in question two.

In fact, the rain doesn't seem to be bothering this bird one bit.

Where in Newport mind you find it?

#7

Hang on a second, I thought we were in Newport?

We haven't travelled 24 miles north-east to take this photograph, and we're still in the city centre.

Where might you find this sign?

#8

There aren't too many buildings in the city centre which boast an exterior like this.

Any idea where it might be?

#9

Who or what is taking a walk around Newport in this photograph?

#10

Some more numbers now. Can you work out where you might find these on display?

Thank you for playing. How many do you think you've got?

