Gareth Slattery, 54, who owns Barry’s Butterfly Collector, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order at Cardiff Magistrates Court on April 3.

The court heard how, on February 8, Slattery posted messages on Facebook which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Cardiff Magistrates on September 13, 2022.

Slattery was given a 10 week prison sentence suspended for nine months and made to pay costs of £85.

Barry pub landlord jailed over ‘vile’ abuse of ex-girlfriend

Slattery was previously jailed for 16 weeks and made the subject of a five-year restraining order after subjecting an ex-girlfriend to “vile” abuse, bombarding her with unwanted messages and videos on Facebook and TikTok.

At the time Slattery claimed the woman had sexually transmitted diseases and alleged he was the victim of domestic abuse.

Slattery began to pester his victim after their eight-month relationship ended, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue said: “The victim saw a TikTok video the defendant had posted with the text saying, ‘I am a 53-year-old victim of domestic violence – as a male victim I am not heard.’"

He tagged his former partner in the video and said: “This is what you have done to me.”

A few days Slattery stood outside her workplace, called her on the phone and told her: “I’m not going to come anywhere near you – I don’t want anymore herpes and chlamydia.”

In a victim impact statement the complainant told the court she had suffered “emotional and psychological” harm at his hands.

Slattery had denied a single count of harassment between August 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021.

He was found guilty following trial at Cardiff Magistrates.