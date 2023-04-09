If you’re a lover of food, then the South Wales food festivals are for you. Starting in the month of May in Cowbridge through to the month of October in Newport.

Cowbridge Food and Drink Festival

The Cowbridge Food and Drink Festival is located on North Road, Cowbridge, and will be held on Sunday, May 28, and the following day.

There is a bit of something for everyone with 100 different stalls with exhibitors of all kinds such as:

Afal-y-graig Cider;

Cardiff Dough & Co;

DayDot Clothing;

Dog’s Trust;

Lilo’s Handmade Pasta;

Pembrokeshire Fudge.

The event is organised by a volunteer committee with the help of two part time event organisers.

The event runs from 9.30am until 5pm on both days.

Tickets are £5 for a day pass for £8 for a weekend pass, with children under 11 free.

Abergavenny Food Festival

The Abergavenny Food Festival is one of the biggest events in the food world's calendar - and this year is celebratign 25 years since it was held for the first time.

The two-day event will start on Saturday, September 16, with tickets on sale now, priced at £13.50 for adults and free for under-16s.

This provides access to six venues with more than 150 exhibitors including the Victorian Market Hall, Upper and lower Brewery Yard, and the grounds of the Abergavenny Castle.

Additionally, the festival offers a special events programme, includes the party at Abergavenny Castle, held on the Saturday. Tickets for this are £27 per adult, and no admittance to children under 12.

The party will feature four bands, and will run from 7.15pm to 11pm.

Newport Food Festival

South Wales’ food and drink festivals continue in October in Newport.

The one-day festival began in 2011 and has proven a massive success, with names such as Bryn Williams of Odette’s in Primrose Hill attending the event.

The aim is for local chefs to be able to share their food and for families to enjoy with street entertainment for the whole family.

The event has opened applications for a stall at this year’s festival, and will close on Friday, May 26.