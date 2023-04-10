WHILE fast food outlets aren't going to win any Michelin stars they are convenient and (hopefully) clean.
With plenty of options in Newport [South Wales] we've rounded up the food hygiene ratings for the fast food giants in the city (accurate at the time of publication).
KFC
- KFC, in Friars Walk in the city centre, currently has a two (improvement necessary) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in February 2023.
- KFC, on Leeway Industrial Estate, currently has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in September 2022.
- KFC, at East Retail Park on Docks Way, currently has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in November 2022.
Subway
- Subway, on High Street in the city centre, currently has a three (generally satisfactory) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in November 2021.
- Subway (36 Cardiff Road) currently has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in January 2023.
- Subway, on Caerleon Road, currently has a four (good rating) from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in October 2022.
- Subway, (156-160 Cardiff Road) currently has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in May 2022.
- Subway, at John Frost Square in the city centre, currently has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in December 2019.
- Subway, at Tesco Extra in Newport Retail Park, currently has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in February 2019.
- Subway @ Spar, on Ponthir Road, currently has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in June 2018.
Burger King
- Burger King, on Commercial Street in the city centre, currently has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in June 2019.
- Burger King, at Newport Retail Park on Seven Stiles Avenue currently has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected in January 2019.
McDonalds
- McDonalds, at Newport Retail Park on Seven Stiles Avenue, currently has a five (very good rating) from Food Standards. It was last inspected in March 2023.
- McDonalds, at Asda in Duffryn, currently has a five (very good rating) from Food Standards. It was last inspected in March 2023.
- McDonalds, on High Street in the city centre currently has a five (very good rating) from Food Standards. It was last inspected in October 2022.
- McDonalds, on Chepstow Road, currently has a five (very good rating) from Food Standards. It was last inspected in May 2022.
- McDonalds, on Afon Ebbw Road in Rogerstone, currently has a five (very good rating) from Food Standards. It was last inspected in November 2019.
- McDonalds, on Lyne Road, currently has a five (very good rating) from Food Standards. It was last inspected in June 2019.
- McDonalds, at Harlech Retail Park on Cardiff Road, currently has a five (very good rating) from Food Standards. It was last inspected in March 2019.
