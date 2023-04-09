Strong winds are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, and there are warnings of disruption to travel.

The weather warning will come into force at 3pm on Tuesday, and will last until 6am on Wednesday.

It marks a drastic change in conditions from the Easter bank holiday weekend, when Gwent generally basked in sunshine with the warmest temperatures so far this year.

The Met Office said there was a chance some bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges [are] likely," the Met Office said, adding that "some short-term loss of power and other services is possible".