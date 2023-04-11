A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary School, north of Abergavenny, in January and has now published a report on the findings.

They said a “strong, friendly ethos permeates right through the school”, and pupils behave “exceptionally well”.

Pupils are “proud” to belong to the school and “feel safe”.

“Nearly all” children go to school “eager and ready to learn”, and “settle well and engage in their tasks quickly”.

The inspectors also said most pupils have “high levels of motivation and pride in their work”, showing “resilience when challenges are difficult and contribute confidently when working in a group”.

Teachers plan “suitable” lessons and “use pupils’ ideas and questions at the beginning of class topics to steer and guide planned learning”.

Staff plan and organise “a good range of trips and visits to support pupils’ learning”, and “establish highly positive working relationships with pupils”.

Teachers “manage pupils’ behaviour well in lessons” and “nearly all” pupils are “attentive and respectful”.

Support staff, meanwhile, provide “worthwhile individual, group and class support including specific work to address individual pupils’ learning needs”.

Estyn described the school as a “very caring community, and this contributes to the happy and nurturing ethos pupils experience”.

Pupils and the wider community are “very proud of the school” and “all pupils feel safe and secure in the small school environment”.

Staff “promote pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development well”.

The headteacher’s “clear vision for the education and well-being of pupils” helps children “feel valued and to receive the encouragement they need to develop a love of learning”.

Llanvihangel Crucorney Primary is federated with another school in the Abergavenny area, Llanfoist Primary, with headteacher Stewart Davies leading both.

Estyn also inspected Llanfoist Primary recently, praising the school for its “caring” atmosphere and excellent behaviour.

Commenting on both inspections, Mr Davies said: “I am very pleased that Estyn recognised the quality of the provision that we provide to ensure a high-quality education for our pupils.

“We are also delighted that the hard work of our staff, pupils and wider school community members has been highlighted.”