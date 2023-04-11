The "Rainbow Rabbit" colour run event, which involved running around the school field while being chased with powdered paint and water, was held to celebrate the end of a busy term and raise money.

It took place after school and was supported by a local housebuilder.

Bovis Homes helps many community initiatives near to its developments and is building homes at Seymour Place in Undy.

The team held a ‘guess the name’ competition where a rainbow toy, rainbow science lab kit and rainbow sweets were given to the winner.

Emma Williams, from Friends of Undy Primary School, said: "Events like these create amazing memories for the children and raise much-needed funds for the school. We’re very grateful for the support, it was such a vibrant afternoon with a lot of laughter and colour.”

Mike Laws, from Bovis Homes, said: “PTFAs around the UK do amazing work, donating their time to create fun events and alleviate costs from the school. We were delighted to support Undy Primary School’s rainbow rabbit colour run, it was a fantastic event and so much fun – we loved being involved.”