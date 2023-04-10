The forum - now CNECT Wales – is a not-for-profit membership organisation which has supported and represented pan-industry contact centres for 19 years, through services from training and education to research and advice.

Contact centres contribute £650m annually to the Welsh economy and from telephony to chat-bots, email to artificial intelligence, they have adapted significantly, with many private and public sector Welsh businesses now running centralised services for external as well as internal clients.

Members deal with a complex range of customer service issues - from holidays to health care - and have evolved significantly since managing director Sandra Busby founded the organisation.

This change in business needs in Wales has led the WCCF to develop its services, with its two successful graduate programmes, which have been running for 10 years in partnership with leading Welsh employers, remaining integral to this latest re-brand.

Sandra Busby said: “Our passion for the industry has developed over nearly 25 years and our vast experience gives us expertise across all sectors and functions including strategy, operations, process management and IT/telephony.

“We now feature an even stronger offering for our members, with exceptional experience of the service industry in the UK, Europe and worldwide. That's why we're evolving to CNECT Wales - connecting networks and expertise, customers and talent is what we do."

CNECT Wales continues to support its members with its highly anticipated annual Awards ceremony, which shines a spotlight on the outstanding talent and efforts from companies across the country.