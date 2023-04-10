The Wye Run is a non-competitive event for classic and interesting cars and the people who enjoy using them.

The aim of the organisers is to provide a memorable and leisurely drive, to provide onlookers with the spectacle of interesting cars, and to raise money for worthwhile charities supported by the Rotary Club of Chepstow & District.

This year the run will set off from Chepstow Garden Centre from 9am on Saturday, April 29.

The route has been carefully selected, keeping to lesser-used scenic roads through the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the Forest of Dean and the Brecon Beacons.

Entry is limited to some 80 cars. The entry fee is £25 for each car for which drivers will receive full route instructions and a Monte Carlo style “Rally Plaque”. For more details go to www.chepstowrotary.org.uk.

Entrants should arrive at Chepstow Garden Centre, where breakfast will be available, before 8.30am for a 9am start. At the end of the rally refreshments will be on sale and the rally cars will remain on display up to 5pm, at which time participants will be awarded completion certificates, photographs of their cars and, of course, the prizes.