Strong winds are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, and, with the M48 Severn Bridge often affected by such warnings, there could be disruption to travel.

The weather warning will come into force at 3pm on Tuesday, and will last until 6am on Wednesday.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Gwent and the wider south Wales region.

Weather warning forecast for Newport

Tuesday - 5pm - nine degrees with 95 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts up to 33mph. Visibility poor.

Tuesday - 9pm - nine degrees with 20 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts up to 32mph. Visibility very good.

Wednesday - 7am - six degrees with 60 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of up to 31mph. Visibility good.

Wednesday - 1pm - seven degrees with 70 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of up to 41mph. Visibility moderate.

Weather warning forecast for Ebbw Vale

Tuesday - 5pm - seven degrees with 95 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of up to 36mph. Visibility poor.

Tuesday - 9pm - six degrees with 50 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of up to 35mph. Visibility very good.

Wednesday - 7am - three degrees with 60 per cent chance of rain (possibly snow). Wind gusts of up to 31mph. Visibility moderate.

Wednesday - 1pm - four degrees with 80 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of up to 41mph. Visibility poor.

Weather warning forecast for the Vale of Glamorgan

Tuesday - 5pm - nine degrees with 80 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of up to 34mph. Visibility good.

Tuesday - 9pm - nince degrees with 40 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of up to 37mph. Visibility very good.

Wednesday - 7am - six degrees with 60 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of up to 38mph. Visibility very good.

Wednesday - 1pm - eight degrees with 70 per cent chance of rain. Wind gusts of up to 47mph. Visibility good.

For more information on how to best prepare for adverse weather conditions, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice