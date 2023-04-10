The couple who have been together for 23 years married in a church ceremony in Essex in July 2000 and now have five children.

Jamie shared the news on Instagram where he posted pictures from the beach ceremony and wrote: “Morning all, Me & @joolsoliver got married again !

“Yep After 23 years together, we thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest.

“It was really special, funny and romantic with the words in the ceremony making more sense having come this far together.

“It seems like a blink since the first wedding which we kept very private apart from the paparazzi at the village church we thought it would be a happy and joyful moment to share with you all this Easter.

“We’ve always dreamed of going to the Maldives and it was just as you would have dreamed, simply amazing!

“A massive thank you to all the team at @discoversoneva for blowing our minds and making this moment so special and memorable big love guys Jamie xxxxxxxxx”

Celebrity friends react to Jamie and Jools Oliver’s wedding vow renewal in the Maldives

Lead singer of Take That, Garry Barlow commented “awwww congratulations love birds” with two red heart emojis.

Presenter and former Blue Peter host Matt Baker wrote: “Brilliant! - lots of love to all - nice throwback with the suit X”

Meanwhile, model Daisy Lowe described the ceremony as “the dream.”

She commented ”oh this is just the dream! Massive congratulations to you and your gorgeous family” along with four heart emoji’s.

Thousands of fans have also commented on Jamie Oliver’s Instagram post to congratulate the couple.

One person wrote: “Wow, so beautiful! Gorgeous bunch and such special family memories. Petal is so grown up all of a sudden!!! Enjoy!”

Another posted “from Essex boy to Essex boy … be lucky you two inspirational wonderful people….you where made for each other . Happy Easter to you and your family.. keep up the good work Jamie” as well as a thumbs up emoji.