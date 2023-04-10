A story in The Sun newspaper claims residents of Marford have been left shocked by the rumour.

An unnamed source says the Hollywood star, who is married to actress Blake Lively and have four children, are set to buy a house in the village.

Ryan is co-owner of Wrexham AFC with Rob McElhenney and the pair have continuously given back to the community.

News of the pair becoming the Reds’ charimen shook the world when it first broke in October 2020.

READ MORE: A year of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds as Wrexham AFC owners

But is was not until months later on February 9, 2021 that the deal was officially approved.

The Reds and Wrexham area have been pitched directly into the spotlight after the documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham' came to are in August 2022.

The rumours of Ryan’s decision to buy a house in the Wrexham area have yet to be confirmed.

Rob and Ryan along with their families came to watch Wrexham play earlier this season.

The pair were in attendance on Saturday, March 25 as the Reds overcame York City 3-0 and were part of the record-breaking 9,511 that watched the women's side beat Connah's Quay Nomads 2-1.

This afternoon Wrexham take on Notts County at the Racecourse Ground, kick off 3pm.