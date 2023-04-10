Three people have been taken to hospital after the event drew more than a thousand people to Kenfig Industrial Estate in Margam.

On Sunday, South Wales Police confirmed that they, along with other emergency services, remained at the scene of an "unlicensed music event" at the industrial estate.

They said that "one further person has been taken to hospital with non-serious injuries".

"A small number of vehicles and people remain," the Sunday statement reads.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis said: “We are engaging with those present at the scene to ensure they make their way from the site safely whilst respecting local residents. The event is now dissipating and those attending have been leaving throughout the afternoon.”

“We have worked with partner agencies to ensure those who have need help have been supported. It is disappointing that on one of the busiest days of the year that so many resources have been diverted from supporting local communities to manage an illegal event.”

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support”.

Speaking on Monday morning, Superintendent Steve Jones issued an update on the incident.

He said: “We are reviewing all lines of enquiries following the gathering at Kenfig Industrial Estate to identify any offences under the appropriate legislation.

"The relevant details of some offenders have been obtained and enquiries are ongoing.

"A large majority of those who attended the event left in the late afternoon. Our resources remained in the vicinity of the scene throughout yesterday evening. The injuries of those taken to hospital remain non-serious.”