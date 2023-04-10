Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross were killed after a collision on the A48 in St Mellon’s, between Newport and Cardiff.

The crash happened on the A48 near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

An inquest into their deaths was opened on Friday, March 17.

Shane Loughlin, 32, and Sophie Russon, 20, who were also travelling in the Volkswagen Tiguan, were rushed to hospital after the car was found – shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6.

Now, a boxing event has been arranged to help the families of Ms Ross, Ms Smith and Ms Russon - all from Newport.

A post on social media stated that the event had been set up "with the blessing of the families".

"Everyone in Newport has been affected directly or indirectly by this tragic accident and Newport has really come together over the last few weeks," the organisers write.

"The venue has been confirmed and I am happy to announce fight night will be June 10.

"The venue holds 1,000 people so let's fill it."

The venue has not been publicly confirmed as yet, but the post states that tickets will be made available soon.

Most importantly, it states that "100 per cent of all money raised on the night will be given to the families of Darcy, Eve and Sophie".

The post, which was uploaded to Facebook by Mark Brogan, also appeals for donations for raffle prizes and corporate sponsorship.

The most important element in a boxing event is, of course, boxers. Mr Brogan has asked boxers from the Newport area and beyond to apply to take part.

"Dust off your gloves," he writes.

"Let's make this a show to remember!

"Training needs to start soon so all entries for boxing need to be made before April 24."

Applications will need to include weight and experience.

"All matching up will be fair, we only have limited spaces," Mr Brogan said.

"Let's make this the biggest charity boxing night Newport has seen."

Timeline of events of the A48 crash

Mr Loughlin, Mr Jeanne, and a sixth person – 27-year-old Joel Lia – met Ms Smith, Ms Ross and Ms Russon on a night out at The Muffler social club in Maesglas on Friday night.

The group then travelled just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl.

They stayed at the caravan park for a period of time, and the PA news agency reported that police are aware of a noise complaint made to the park’s security lodge about the group.

They were last spotted at 2am on Saturday, when Mr Lia was dropped off in Pentwyn, Cardiff, just two miles from the scene of the tragedy.

Police have now confirmed they believe the crash happened at 2.03am.

Gwent Police received a missing person report at 7.34pm on Saturday, and two further reports at 7.43pm and 9.32pm. South Wales Police received a missing person report at 5.37pm on Sunday, March 5.

A police helicopter was called to a wooded area off the A48 at 11.50pm on Sunday night, and the car was spotted at 12.02am on Monday, March 6 – with the log being created at 12.15am.

A large area of the A48 was cordoned off at a roundabout in St Mellons throughout most of Monday, before reopening at around 4.30pm.

On Monday evening, South Wales Police confirmed the identities of the three people who were found dead in the car.

Police forces being investigated

Both South Wales Police and Gwent Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), a move they say is in line with normal policing practices.