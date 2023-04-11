The Rassau water pipes upgrade will receive a £3.9 million.

Improvements to the water network in Rassau will take place from April 2023 until April 2024.

Welsh Water’s Project Manager, Jonathan Davies, said: “As a company, we’re investing £1.8 billion in our water and wastewater network between 2020 and 2025 to make sure we can deliver the best service possible for our customers.

“As part of this, we are investing £3.9 million to upgrade the water network in Rassau. This will not only help improve the quality of our drinking water for customers in the area, but also help ensure they receive a supply of clean, fresh drinking water for years to come.

“We appreciate that this kind of work can cause some inconvenience, but we will do all we can to keep this to a minimum and would like to thank people for bearing with us whilst we undertake these essential works in their community.”

Working with contract partners, Morrisons Water Services, around 2.1km of water pipes will be renewed over the next year.

The company are inviting local residents to find out more about the work through their virtual information event at https://rassauinvestment.exhibition.app/.