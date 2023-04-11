Owned by Dean Beddis, Kriminal Records have relocated from Market Arcade to Newport Aracade and will open in a couple of weeks.

Inside the current store at Market Arcade (Image: Kriminal Records)

A spokesperson for Newport Arcade said: “Our vibrant community of traders are continuing to make Newport Arcade the go-to-destination and we can’t wait for Dean to set up show with us in the next few weeks.”

Kriminal Records offers a range of vinyl, records, and CDs and helps celebrate Record Store Day - an annual event since it first emerged in 2007.

For owner Mr Beddis it's not just a business, but a huge part of his life as he is passionate about music and sharing that passion with the community.

Speaking to the Argus in 2021 Mr Beddis said: “It’s great to be part of the music scene again, seeing old friends and traders, and it’s so nice to be able so see people and to speak one to one.

“Covid has been hard on everyone – financially and mentally – and the beauty of talking to people is the [positive] impact it can have on mental health.”

The current Kriminal Records has an eco-friendly focus, Mr Beddis used recycled wood at the store. The only thing he bought for the Market Arcade store was some screws.