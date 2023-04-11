Last month staff at Wild Place Project in Bristol welcomed three baby wolverines.

The kits - a boy and two girls - are spending much of their time in the nests that their mother, Alice, made for them.

However, patient visitors have been catching glimpses of the tiny trio when she occasionally carries them outside in her jaws.

The wolf with her kits venturing outside

Joe Norman, a senior animal keeper, said: "They were born around a month ago, however mum has kept them hidden inside the nestbox.

"She has been feeding them and keeping them warm until they were strong enough to come outside.

"Alice is a great mum - she’s very attentive and allows them to roam away from her, to help them grow in independence."

The wolf gently holds her baby in her jaw

They’re Alice’s second litter, following the birth of female Eunice in 2022 who has recently turned one.

The family of five, which includes father Novo, live in the Bear Wood exhibit, which is also home to European brown bears and wolves, as well as a family of four lynx.

Wolverines are the largest of the weasel family and can eat prey almost double their size.

The adorable kits in a nest box

They were once native in UK woodlands before deforestation and hunting wiped out population numbers.

While wolverine, bears, lynx and wolves no longer exist in UK woodlands, many native species currently call it home including bats, mice, hedgehogs, birds and newts.