Shirley and Ken Hendy, aged 85 and 88, said they “respect each other” and thanked their “wonderful” family.

The Newport couple were married at Shaftesbury Methodist Church in Newport on March 29, 1957.

Shirley and Ken Hendy on their wedding day (Image: The Hendy family)

Mrs Hendy said: “On our wedding day it rained first thing, but it turned out really nice and it was the day of the Grand National.

“We had our reception at Lyceum Tavern in Newport.

“There is no secret to how long we have been married, we say what we think and the problem is dealt with.

“We respect each other, and our family has a lot to do with it, we have a wonderful family.

“King Charles and Camilla sent us a goodwill card, our family arranged this, it was a lovely surprise.

The couple with their royal goodwill cards (Image: The Hendy family)

“The Queen gave us a card for our 60th anniversary.”

The couple share three children, - Colin, Gary, and Gaynor, and also have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs Hendy said: “We both ended in the NHS. I worked in the pharmacy at the Royal Gwent Hospital and Ken oversaw the cleaners at St Cadoc’s Hospital.

“Our family has expanded quite a lot, we want to thank the family for what they do, family is very important.

“You feel like you’ve done something right in your life when you have such an amazing family.

“Our daughter took us out on our anniversary, our whole family made it really special.”