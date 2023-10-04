Live

Emergency services at crash in Pengam, Caerphilly county borough

Emergency
Transport
Blackwood
Caerphilly
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are currently dealing with a crash in Pengam, Caerphilly County Borough.
  • The police are advising to 'avoid the area' and to find alternative routes for your journey.
  • The road is partially blocked and there is very slow traffic due to a crash on B4254 both ways at A469 Cardiff Road.

