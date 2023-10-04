- The emergency services are currently dealing with a crash in Pengam, Caerphilly County Borough.
- The police are advising to 'avoid the area' and to find alternative routes for your journey.
- The road is partially blocked and there is very slow traffic due to a crash on B4254 both ways at A469 Cardiff Road.
