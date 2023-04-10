A woman has been arrested for possession of heroin in Monmouthshire.
Officers stop searched the woman under the misuse of drugs act.
Gwent Police noticed the woman whilst arresting a 31-year-old man in Abergavenny on a court warrant.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Whilst arresting a 31 year old man in Abergavenny on a court warrant, officers noticed a suspicious woman near by.
"She was stop searched under the misuse of drugs act and arrested for possession of heroin."
