A woman has been arrested for possession of heroin in Monmouthshire.

Officers stop searched the woman under the misuse of drugs act.

Gwent Police noticed the woman whilst arresting a 31-year-old man in Abergavenny on a court warrant.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Whilst arresting a 31 year old man in  Abergavenny on a court warrant, officers noticed a suspicious woman near by.

"She was stop searched under the misuse of drugs act and arrested for possession of heroin."