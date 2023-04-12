A WOMAN has been sentenced after she attacked two people.
Rebecca Gregg, 29, from Tredegar pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in the town against a male and female victim.
The defendant, of Ysguborwen, also admitted causing criminal damage to two candle wax burners, a mirror and an electric fan.
The offences took place on November 20 last year, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
Gregg was made the subject of a 12-month community order.
The defendant was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £220 in compensation and a £114 victim surcharge.
