The incident is reported to have taken place in the car of the Asda store on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly - at around 4.30pm on Thursday, March 2.

Gwent Police have said that, while walking their dog on a lead the owner was approached by an off-lead dog, described as a mastiff cross great Dane.

This animal has then bitten their dog causing serious injury.

The dog was taken to the vets for treatment and is now recovering at home.

"Officers would like to speak to this man, who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries," Gwent Police said in a statement.

"If you have any information that could help our investigation, please call 101, or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference: 2300071546."

Dog attacks in Caerphilly

Earlier this year, Caerphilly was branded a danger dog hotspot after two tragic deaths - and 13 suspected illegal beasts seized in just weeks.

Police have seized 13 dogs on suspicion of being banned breeds in tragedy-hit Caerphilly.

It comes after great-great gran Shirley Patrick, 83, and schoolboy Jack Lis, 10, were killed by XL Bully breeds.

The pair lived just half a mile away from each other in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, and died one year apart.