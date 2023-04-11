FIRE crews were called to the river Usk in Newport at the weekend after reports of someone stuck in the deep mud.
The incident happened at around 1.40pm on Sunday, April 9, near Kingsway in Newport city centre.
Crews from Malpas, Maindee and Duffryn Fire and Rescue stations attended the scene alongside crews from the other emergency services.
One person was rescued from the mud and left in the care of the Welsh Ambulance service.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a stop message was received at approximately 3.03pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel