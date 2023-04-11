The incident happened at around 1.40pm on Sunday, April 9, near Kingsway in Newport city centre.

Crews from Malpas, Maindee and Duffryn Fire and Rescue stations attended the scene alongside crews from the other emergency services.

One person was rescued from the mud and left in the care of the Welsh Ambulance service.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a stop message was received at approximately 3.03pm.