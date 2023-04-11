Shpetim Maloku, 45, has admitted producing the class B drug at Cecil Sharp Road following a police raid on March 26.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport was due to be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court but the case was adjourned to April 25.

Maloku has pleaded guilty on the basis he was only watering the plants and the prosecution were given more time to make further enquiries into his claim.

An Albanian interpreter translated the proceedings for the defendant.

Maloku was remanded in custody.