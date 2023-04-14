Glaslyn Court Nursing Home, in Gilwern, near Abergavenny, was subject to a Care Inspectorate Wales inspection on Valentine's Day (February 14).

Summarising their findings, the inspectors said that a number of areas require improvement.

What needs to improve at Glaslyn Court Nursing Homes?





According to Care Inspectorate Wales:

Medication and infection control practices require strengthening

The service provider needs to ensure safe staffing levels at the service are accurately calculated and maintained

Risks within the environment require robust action and close monitoring.

"We expect the provider to take action to address these matters and we will follow this up at the next inspection," they said.

Going into more detail about their findings, CIW inspectors said that improvements were required in hygiene and infection control practices at Glaslyn Court.

"In one wet room, we found packets of continence aids stored on the floor with one packet being open posing a risk of contamination," they said.

"We saw soiled laundry in an unsecure red laundry sack left in a communal corridor.

"We found a yellow open disposable bag containing used continence aids hooked on the handles of a cupboard in a communal wet room."

Systems to manage medication also require strengthening, according to CIW.

"Secure arrangements are in place for storing medication," they said.

However, they noted that the temperature of the room where medication is stored was not monitored.

What was positive about the Glaslyn Court inspection?





It was not all negative, however.

CIW inspectors noted that "people appear comfortable and settled in their surroundings".

"People and relatives, we spoke with told us consistently they are happy with the care and support delivery at the home and staff are kind and caring," they said.

"The dining experience is calm, relaxed, providing choice, and promoting independence."

They said that activity provisions were in place. However, "these require some development".

Glaslyn Court respond to inspectors' comments

Ingrid Wright, responsible individual and director at Glaslyn Court, said: “The wellbeing of our residents and staff is always the number one priority at Glaslyn Care Homes, as such we welcome the Care Inspectorate Wales recent annual report and its recommendations.

"We thoroughly reviewed the report and have already begun to implement the improvements suggested.

"These independent inspections are a vital aspect to ensure that we continue to deliver services of the highest standard.”

What do Care Inspectorate Wales do?





CIW are the independent regulator of social care and childcare in Wales.

Inspections are carried out to encourage providers take action to improve the quality and safety of services for the well-being of the people of Wales.