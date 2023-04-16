There are an array of food and drink venues across Newport, including at the food hall in Newport Market, at Friars Walk shopping centre, and further afield.

Here we look at the food hygiene ratings for restaurants and shops at Friars Walk - with some improving and others declining since the last round-up in January.

Smokd

Smokd currently has a two (improvement necessary) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on December 19, 2022.

Prior to this, Smokd had a four (good) rating following an inspection in January 2022.

The latest report states:

Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and conditions of facilities and building – generally satisfactory;

Management of food safety – generally satisfactory.

Superbowl

Superbowl currently has a four (good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on November 17, 2022.

Prior to this, Superbowl had a three (generally satisfactory) rating following an inspection in August 2019.

The latest report states:

Hygienic food handling – very good;

Cleanliness and conditions of facilities and building – generally satisfactory;

Management of food safety – generally satisfactory.

KFC

KFC currently has a two (improvement necessary) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 3, 2023.

Prior to this, KFC had a five (very good) rating following an inspection in December 2019.

The latest report states:

Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary;

Cleanliness and conditions of facilities and building – good;

Management of food safety – generally satisfactory.

A round-up of food hygiene ratings for Newport's fast food venues is available here.

wagamama

wagamama has maintained its five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on March 16, 2023.

Prior to this, wagamama had a five (very good) rating but - in the most recent inspection - the venue scored better for hygienic food handling.

The latest report states:

Hygienic food handling – very good;

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – good;

Management of food safety – very good.

Karen’s Diner

Karen’s Diner currently has a zero (urgent improvement necessary) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 22, 2023, and has written to the council to request a reinspection.

The inspection was five days after the venue's official opening "whereby the restaurant had experienced delays with the gas installation" with issues rectified immediately according to a spokesman.

More on that here.

Coffee #1

Coffee #1 has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on December 19, 2019.

Coffee Corner

Coffee Corner has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 20, 2020.

Costa Coffee

Costa, based in Next, has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 13, 2020.

Drago Lounge

Drago Lounge has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on September 26, 2022.

Friday’s

Friday’s has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on January 26, 2022.

Greggs

Greggs has a (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on November 17, 2022.

Holland & Barrett

Holland & Barrett has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 11, 2016.

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas has a four (good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on June 27, 2022.

M&S Food Hall

M&S Food Hall (Marks & Spencer Simply Foods) has a four (good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on January 7, 2016.

Nando’s

Nando’s has a its five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on June 3, 2019.

Prezzo

Prezzo has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on May 24, 2018.

Zizzi

Zizzi has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on March 16, 2020.