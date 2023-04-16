WHATEVER you think of Newport city centre, the variety of food options is undeniable.
There are an array of food and drink venues across Newport, including at the food hall in Newport Market, at Friars Walk shopping centre, and further afield.
Here we look at the food hygiene ratings for restaurants and shops at Friars Walk - with some improving and others declining since the last round-up in January.
Smokd
Smokd currently has a two (improvement necessary) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on December 19, 2022.
Prior to this, Smokd had a four (good) rating following an inspection in January 2022.
The latest report states:
- Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary;
- Cleanliness and conditions of facilities and building – generally satisfactory;
- Management of food safety – generally satisfactory.
Superbowl
Superbowl currently has a four (good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on November 17, 2022.
Prior to this, Superbowl had a three (generally satisfactory) rating following an inspection in August 2019.
The latest report states:
- Hygienic food handling – very good;
- Cleanliness and conditions of facilities and building – generally satisfactory;
- Management of food safety – generally satisfactory.
KFC
KFC currently has a two (improvement necessary) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 3, 2023.
Prior to this, KFC had a five (very good) rating following an inspection in December 2019.
The latest report states:
- Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary;
- Cleanliness and conditions of facilities and building – good;
- Management of food safety – generally satisfactory.
A round-up of food hygiene ratings for Newport's fast food venues is available here.
wagamama
wagamama has maintained its five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on March 16, 2023.
Prior to this, wagamama had a five (very good) rating but - in the most recent inspection - the venue scored better for hygienic food handling.
The latest report states:
- Hygienic food handling – very good;
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – good;
- Management of food safety – very good.
Karen’s Diner
Karen’s Diner currently has a zero (urgent improvement necessary) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 22, 2023, and has written to the council to request a reinspection.
The inspection was five days after the venue's official opening "whereby the restaurant had experienced delays with the gas installation" with issues rectified immediately according to a spokesman.
Coffee #1
Coffee #1 has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on December 19, 2019.
Coffee Corner
Coffee Corner has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 20, 2020.
Costa Coffee
Costa, based in Next, has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 13, 2020.
Drago Lounge
Drago Lounge has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on September 26, 2022.
Friday’s
Friday’s has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on January 26, 2022.
Greggs
Greggs has a (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on November 17, 2022.
Holland & Barrett
Holland & Barrett has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on February 11, 2016.
Las Iguanas
Las Iguanas has a four (good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on June 27, 2022.
M&S Food Hall
M&S Food Hall (Marks & Spencer Simply Foods) has a four (good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on January 7, 2016.
Nando’s
Nando’s has a its five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on June 3, 2019.
Prezzo
Prezzo has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on May 24, 2018.
Zizzi
Zizzi has a five (very good) rating from the Food Standards Agency. It was last inspected on March 16, 2020.
- All information correct as of Saturday, April 15, 2023.
