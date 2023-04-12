T-JAY COOK, 22, of Celandine Court, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £843 for driving without insurance in Newport on the B4245 in Caldicot on September 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

INDIA CORNER, 24, of Fosse Road, Newport must pay £207 for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at Chepstow Road on December 3, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN MORGAN, 25, of Feeder Bank, Dukestown, Tredegar was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Bryn Serth Road, Ebbw Vale on July 27, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

LUKE MORGAN EATWELL, 24, of Gelligroes Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £1,014 for driving without insurance in Newport on Stow Hill on November 15, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA MEE, 32, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 on November 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SABEHA BEGUM, 23, of Shea Gardens, Newport must pay £146 for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on December 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SERGIU BOGDAN CORBEI, 26, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport must pay £580 for driving without insurance in Newport on Iberis Road, Abergavenny on July 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

FERNANDO FIGUEROA GUMPAL, 57, of Barnets, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £706 for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MICHELLE CHAPMAN, 52, of Larch Grove, Malpas, Newport must pay £706 for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on November 20, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

MARK HEIRENE, 54, of Jones Street, Newport must pay £146 for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4596 on Caerleon Road on September 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH LEAMAN, 34, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £146 for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 at Usk Way on November 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ISAC COSMIN CIRPACIU, 34, of Marshfield Street, Newport must pay £1,014 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.